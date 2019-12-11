App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Asian Development Bank trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1% in FY20

In September, ADB forecast India's GDP to grow 6.5 percent in 2019-20 and 7.2 percent in the year thereafter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on December 11 trimmed its forecast for India's economic growth in 2019-20 to 5.1 percent, saying consumption was affected by slow job growth and rural distress aggravated by poor harvest.

In September, ADB forecast India's GDP to grow 6.5 percent in 2019-20 and 7.2 percent in the year thereafter.

"India's growth is now seen at a slower 5.1 percent in fiscal year 2019-20 as the foundering of a major non-banking financial company in 2018 led to a rise in risk aversion in the financial sector and a credit crunch.

Close

"Also, consumption was affected by slow job growth and rural distress aggravated by a poor harvest," it said.

ADB said growth should pick up to 6.5 percent in the next fiscal year with supportive policies.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.