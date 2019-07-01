App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot inaugurates two units of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant in Rajasthan

With the commencement of the two units, the power generation capacity of the plant has increased to 2,320 megawatts, the chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the fifth and sixth units of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant in Baran district.

With the commencement of the two units, the power generation capacity of the plant has increased to 2,320 megawatts, the chief minister said.

This would benefit 78 lakh people in the state, he added.

Gehlot said Rajasthan needs to be brought among power surplus states so that even farmers, industries and people in remote areas can be benefitted.

He said his government is committed to making the best use of all available energy resources to achieve the goal by 2021-22.

Power department officials have been directed to chalk out a plan to raise electricity generation in government and private sectors, he added.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 08:02 am

