'As uncertainties loom large, policymakers likely to be on their toes through 2022'

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank

As 2021 draws to a close, economists like myself are professionally obligated to a crystal-ball gazing into 2022. I did the same for 2021 and thought I had taken some robust assumptions for my predictions. And, well, there is no shame in admitting that most of the views taken in the early part of 2021 today stands nullified and refuted and the misses have been by wide margins.

This highlights that known unknowns and unknown unknowns remain significant in trying to gauge the future, even for a three-month horizon. If my memory serves me right, projecting macro variables even in the immediate post-Global Financial Crisis period was difficult but the probability for the view to go right was higher.

The discussion topic of policymakers is inflation – more critically an understanding if the high inflation that the world faces is ‘transient’ or not. The argument was that inflation was due to the supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns and as the supply chains come back to life, inflation should come off. However, it has not, leading to the US Fed now removing the word ‘transient’ while describing inflation.

Inflation is surely posing a difficult situation for policymakers. On one side, high inflation can negatively impact consumption demand and, if inflation expectations become unhedged, it can once again precipitate a slowdown. Monetary policy by now should have been tightened significantly in the globe. But policymakers are cautious as durability of growth remains a crucial question, especially with the emergence of the new variant Omicron. Food prices globally have also become elevated due to climate-change-related disruptions in food production. Net food importers would be the worst affected, more typically the ones who have low food security.

Effectively, central banks world over are willing to take away the excessive accommodation through liquidity injection measures that were put in place due to the pandemic with any tightening of the interest rates still far away. True that some central banks have raised their policy rates, but these are the countries who are net exporters of commodities where income effects boosted consumption demand in these economies.

Net importers of commodities, including oil, are in a different hemisphere. Even with risks of China slowing and global growth normalising, there is limited sense that commodity prices will cool off in any significant way. Geo-politics around oil supplies remain large and it seems unlikely that OPEC+ would relent on increasing supplies and cool prices. This is surely affecting the inflation dynamics in India. Large input costs faced by manufacturers are forcing them to pass on a certain portion of the same to the end-user even as demand conditions remain slack.

Indeed, this is where the RBI finds itself and even as the normalisation of the monetary policy has started, it is more to do with reducing the surplus liquidity in the system. The RBI faces the condition of high inflation on one side but the negative output gap is large. When asked at the post-monetary policy press conference about when the negative output gap can close, Dr Patra replied, “It may take several years to close.”

With private consumption demand remaining weak, the RBI is willing to watch through the high inflation and allow for a durable growth to take shape.

The fiscal policy will also be important. While the government has initiated reforms to boost investments, private investments will lag till demand is back on track. The importance of the fiscal policy also stems from the fact that the recently published World Inequality Report flags India as a poor and very unequal country with the top 1 percent earning more than 1/5th of India’s national income in 2021, while the bottom 50 percent has made just 13 percent of the money.

The inequality is even more when it comes to wealth. The bottom 50 percent of the country owns a mere average wealth of Rs 66,280. The ravaging nature of the COVID-19 on healthcare expenditure for many may imply that the re-distributive food polices of the central government and the rural employment guarantee scheme would continue to fire strongly.

With uncertainties remaining large, policymakers will be on their toes through most of 2022.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.