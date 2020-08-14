172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|as-retail-inflation-nears-7-on-the-back-of-soaring-food-prices-rbi-may-hold-rates-5703581.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As retail inflation nears 7% on the back of soaring food prices, RBI may hold rates

As the price rise continues, the central bank may yet again decide against any rate cut since inflation in the last two consecutive quarters has already breached its 6 percent target

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to avoid a repo rate cut at its last policy meeting can now be read in the context of the retail inflation data for July. As the price rise continues, the central bank may yet again decide against any rate cut since inflation in the last two consecutive quarters has already breached its 6 percent target.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 13 pegged India's retail inflation for July at 6.93 percent as against 6.23 percent month-on-month. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is surging largely due to the rise in food prices.

The combined food price inflation (CFPI) for July stood at 9.62 percent as against 8.72 percent a month ago. Inflation in vegetables basket stood at 11.29 percent in July against 1.86 percent in June.

Close

The Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) -- RBI's rate-setting panel -- next meeting is scheduled to be held on September 29-30 and October 1. While expectations of a rate cut to boost growth amid the coronavirus pandemic-led economic disruption are not unlikely, the central bank might hold rates for now in order to focus on inflation targeting, in line with its mandate.

related news

Following the policy meet earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had flagged concerns over food prices. He expects prices to go up in the near term due to broken supply chains as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank sees headline inflation remaining elevated in the second quarter of FY21.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #RBI #retail inflation

