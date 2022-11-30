 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

As private sector ups the capex game, public sector is found lacking

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Nov 30, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Economists have pointed to improving corporate balance sheets and surging bank loans to suggest that India is experiencing a new wave of capital expenditure

(Representative image)

Amid palpable optimism for a new cycle in India’s capital expenditure spending, the latest data points suggest that momentum is still modest at best.

According to brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Equities, overall capital expenditure announcements in the first eight months of 2022-23 are down 9.3 percent over 2019-20, the year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Capex announcements, however, are up moderately from April-November 2021-22.

The year 2019-20 registered one of the deepest recessionary periods in the Indian economy, triggered by the aftereffects of shadow banking giant IL&FS’ collapse in 2018 and a general slowdown in domestic consumption.

Private sector capital expenditure, which has shown green shoots in 2021-22, accelerated sharply in 2022-23 led by chemicals and renewable energy sectors.

Capital expenditure announcements from the private sector jumped 53 percent from the pre-pandemic level to Rs 8.5 lakh crore in April-November and 34.6 percent from the year-ago period, according to Nirmal Bang Equities.

Chemical and renewable energy sectors together account for 80 percent of the capex announcements by the private companies in 2022-23, so far, in contrast to metals and data centre firms that led during the pandemic years.