As more customers look at international travel, visa processing firms feel the pressure

As more passengers in India look to take advantage of commercial international flights being restored from the end of March, visa processing firms in the country like VFS Global and BLS International, are starting to feel the pressure of rising visa applications from customers.

Travel agents in Delhi said that the visa processing time for visas to Australia, China, the United States and Schengen countries are getting delayed the most.

“Visa to China and Australia are getting delayed the most due to lockdowns and stringent regulations imposed by governments,” an official from Skylink Travels said.

He added that many customers who had applied for a tourist visa to China in March have not yet received their visa.

Similarly, an official from Adroit Travels said that even though there is a lot of interest from customers to travel to Australia, it usually takes around 45 days for visas to get processed which is causing travelers to look at alternate places.

“Many countries are prioritising processing visa to citizens looking to leave Ukraine, which has led to an increase in the visa processing time for tourists,” a senior official from one visa processing firm said.

He added that the outbreak of new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the world is also causing a delay in visa processing.

Another senior official from a visa processing firm added that countries are prioritising rolling out visas for working professionals and students first before looking at visit visas, which has led to an increase in visa processing times across the world.

Many students studying in Australia and China have also reached out to the Indian government to help process their visas

“Let us request again to the authorities. We can’t be just waiting anymore. We must have an update on our return. While other countries are given (such updates), why are we deprived of it,” says a representative group called Indian Students in China on Twitter.

Similarly, Deepak Chahal, an Indian PhD student at Macquarie University in Australia, said that he applied for the student Subclass 500 visa on January 14, 2021 and has been waiting for it for 15 months.

Pranav Sinha, head of VFS Global in India and South Asia told Moneycontrol that visa processing time has come down significantly in the past few months, but is still much higher when compared to pre-pandemic times.

He added that VFS Global is working closely with the governments of around 50 countries in India to bring down visa processing times even further.

“A standard tourist visa for the UK now takes six weeks to get processed compared to eight weeks just a few months ago. But this is still higher than the two three weeks it used to take before the pandemic,” Sinha said.

He added that the increase in visa processing time seen now is mostly due to embassies taking a lot more time to roll out visas, thanks to more stringent norms related to the pandemic and vaccination.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, the second-largest visa processing firm in India, also said that the processing time for visas depends on the embassies.

He added that it usually takes around four to five working days for a visa for Spain, five-eight working days for a visa to Morocco, four working days for a visa to Thailand and two-three working days for a visa to Lebanon to get processed.

According to Aggarwal, the overall volume of visa applications has grown on an average of 60 percent, especially for Spain and Morocco.

Similarly, Pranav Sinha, head of VFS Global in India and South Asia also said that since the DGCA’s announcement restoring international flights there has been a significant increase in visa application volumes.

Another official from VFS Global said that in the first quarter of 2022 national-level volume increase was at 133 percent, compared to the same period last year. He added that in April, visa application volumes reached the highest ever level in the last two years.

While the increase in visa processing volumes is usually a good thing for visa processing firms, both firms have also started to experience a rise in visa processing times as they work with governments across the world to help customers plan out their travel.

Both VFS Global and BLS International have asked customers to make sure that their documents are clearly printed and that they have all supporting documents as per the checklist prescribed by the respective embassy to ensure faster visa processing.

They added that customers should keep checking emails in case of any additional requirements from the embassy to ensure smooth visa processing.





