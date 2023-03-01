 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Panagariya seeks more liberal stand on trade barriers

Shweta Punj
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

The economist and former NITI Aayog chair says India has work to do on international trade, and that when MNCs locate themselves in India, they have to be competitive in the global economy

Arvind Panagariya (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Arvind Panagariya, the former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, has said that India will be the third largest economy in four to five years.

“After India becomes a $10-trillion economy, our ability to influence world events will multiply. Currently we are a $3.4-trillion economy. By 2027-28, India will surpass Germany and Japan,” he said, with his calculation taking into account the Covid years and the possibility of a slowdown across the world.

He said that a lot of the components are in place for India to make the leap. "Most importantly, infrastructure has really gained momentum."

International trade, however, demands more work from India's side. India has been raising tariffs on imports for the past few years to promote domestic industry and that, according to him, could end up hurting the country. “If components imported are expensive, entry barriers create friction that raises costs. We need to be far more liberal on our trade barriers. Part of that is free trade agreements (FTAs) with major countries in the world,” he said.