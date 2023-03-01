Arvind Panagariya seeks more liberal stand on trade barriers

Arvind Panagariya (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Arvind Panagariya, the former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, has said that India will be the third largest economy in four to five years.

“After India becomes a $10-trillion economy, our ability to influence world events will multiply. Currently we are a $3.4-trillion economy. By 2027-28, India will surpass Germany and Japan,” he said, with his calculation taking into account the Covid years and the possibility of a slowdown across the world.

He said that a lot of the components are in place for India to make the leap. "Most importantly, infrastructure has really gained momentum."

International trade, however, demands more work from India's side. India has been raising tariffs on imports for the past few years to promote domestic industry and that, according to him, could end up hurting the country. “If components imported are expensive, entry barriers create friction that raises costs. We need to be far more liberal on our trade barriers. Part of that is free trade agreements (FTAs) with major countries in the world,” he said.

While India has negotiated FTAs with several countries, key agreements with big economies such as the UK and the EU are pending.

As of 2022, India had preferential access, economic cooperation and bilateral FTAs with more than 50 countries and is aiming to raise the share of its exports in global trade to 3 percent by 2027 and 10 percent by 2047 from the 2.1 percent now.

“When China joined the WTO (World Trade Organisation) in 2003, there was a lot of liberalisation that it had to accept. Raising tariffs doesn’t serve India’s purpose… Incentivisation of certain sectors is disincentivisation of others. India needs a neutral regime so that our exports flourish,” he told Moneycontrol.

Panagariya believes India's approach to China policy is just right. "India should stay open, discontinuing trade with China is not in India’s interests.”

