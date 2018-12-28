App
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arunachal's total revenue generates record-breaking Rs 1,598 crore

The revenue generation had crossed the Rs 1,000 cr mark for two consecutive years since Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood in 1987.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has created a record of a total revenue generation of Rs 1,598.49 crore in 2017-18, reaching a new high in the last 30 years, a senior official said on December 28.

The revenue generation had crossed the Rs 1,000 cr mark for two consecutive years since Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood in 1987, he said.

The revenue generation was Rs 1,253.57 crore in 2016-17, registering an increase of Rs 326.39 crore from its previous collection that stood at Rs 927.23 crore, the official said.

"There has been a visible improvement in the work culture in the last two years. The Team Arunachal mantra has ignited minds of the employees to deliver goods to the people of the state. This has resulted in multiplying the state revenue collection," the official said.

The BJP government in the state is making an all out effort to reach the Rs 2,000 crore mark in 2018-19, he said.

The source of revenue generation by the state government includes share of central taxes, state taxes among others.

"Due to the concerted effort and hard work of the state government and its dedicated officers the revenue generation has shot up," he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said at a recent meeting, "The state has witnessed faster change, greater transparency and unprecedented development in all sectors."
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 12:22 pm

