Arun Jaitley takes stock of the economy as he rejoins as Finance Minister after a more than three-month gap

Arun Jaitley resumed charge on Thursday as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs - a little more than three-month after his surgery.

Jaitley had stopped attending office since April, after which he underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14. Railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal handled the finance and corporate affairs portfolio while Jaitley was recuperating.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley,” according to an official statement.

Jaitley today met top bureaucrats at North Block, taking stock of the economy, soon after assuming charge as the finance minister.

Revenue and finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia, department of financial services secretary Rajeev Kumar, expenditure secretary AN Jha, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman S Ramesh met Jaitley at his office, which has recently been sanitised.

The minister has been advised to have minimal physical contact as he is susceptible to infection post the major surgery.

Visitors were suggested to use hand sanitiser before getting inside the room to meet him. In fact, most of them had to cover their footwear with plastic bags, generally used in the hospital.