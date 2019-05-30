App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:20 AM IST

Arun Jaitley instrumental in ensuring 'seminal reforms': CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

A day before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to be a minister in his new government due to health reasons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arun Jaitley's deft navigation of landscape ensured "seminal reforms" like GST and bankruptcy code, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said.

"I think his ability to navigate and pull out such a difficult reform (GST) is extremely creditable and of course even the bankruptcy reforms...these are the seminal reforms he will be remembered for," Subramanian told reporters late Wednesday.

He added that Jaitley was instrumental in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and his leadership of the GST Council was appreciated by everybody.

Ending days of speculations, Jaitley posted on Twitter the letter he wrote to Modi requesting recusal from being a part of the new government on health grounds.

Soon after BJP won a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Jaitley informed Modi orally about his intention of taking time out for his health.

Without disclosing the ailment he is being treated for, Jaitley said he would continue to informally support the government and the party in any form that is required.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley wrote.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS last week to undergo tests and treatment for an undisclosed illness and was discharged on Thursday -- the day results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

He, however, did not attend the celebrations at the BJP headquarters that evening after the party's emphatic victory. BJP won a landslide 303 seats, of the 542, in the lower house.
