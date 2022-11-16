 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are we looking at a respite from high food inflation?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Though the government moved early to curb exports of key grains to ensure food security and price stability, untimely rains pushed up food prices

India has faced steep inflation over the last couple of years. The stubbornly high prices forced the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 3 to draft a report explaining to the government its failure to stick to the inflation target and the proposed remedies.

The central bank has moved swiftly since early May to raise policy rates to curb red-hot inflation but it has now spent 10 months above the RBI’s tolerance ceiling of 6 percent.

The central bank expects inflation to ease to its target of 4 percent over two years.

While there are signs that input price pressures are dissipating, high food costs continue to burden household budgets.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent food prices sky high, as both countries are one of the biggest suppliers of wheat, barley and other commodities.

The World Bank’s food price index is expected to rise 18 percent in 2022.