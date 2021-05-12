MARKET NEWS

April retail inflation eases to 4.29% on sharp fall in food prices

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST

Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) for April, 2021 came in at 4.29 percent, the lowest in three months, compared with 5.52 percent in March and is well within the Monetary Policy Committee’s medium-term inflation target range of 4 (+/-2 per cent), official data showed on May 12.

This is the fifth consecutive month that CPI inflation is within the MPC's target range. On March 31, the Centre gave the MPC an unchanged inflation target for 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The fall in inflation rate was primarily on back of a sharp decline in food inflation. Data by the National Statistical Office shows that Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) inflation dropped to 2.02 percent in April from 4.87 percent in March.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)
TAGS: #Covid-19 #CPI inflation #Economy #inflation #Reserve Bank of India
first published: May 12, 2021 05:40 pm

