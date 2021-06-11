April IIP shoots up 134% YoY due to low base effect

Representational image. Reuters

An extremely low base effect has led to industrial production in India expanding by a whopping 134 percent year-on-year in April, against 22.4 percent rise seen in March. When compared with April 2019, industrial growth stood at a marginal 0.07 percent.

Measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), data for which was released by the Centre on June 11, industrial output had been contracting till February.

The government said the indices for month of April 2021 are not strictly comparable with April 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in full force and a majority of factories were not operating. Consequently, there were many units which reported ‘Nil’ production, affecting comparison of the indices for the months of April 2020 and April 2021.

"The IIP number for April 2021 was expected to be heavily influenced by the base period, which saw a strict national lockdown and consequent standstill of economic activities. While the second wave of COVID-19 infection in the country has been disastrous for lives, the economic impact of associated graded regional lockdowns has been moderate," Vivek Rathi, Director Research at Knight Frank India said.

In April, the manufacturing sector, saw output increase by nearly 200 percent, up from March's 25.8 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The contraction in manufacturing output had earlier widened to 3.7 percent in February, from January's 2 percent. Manufacturing had been in freefall for most of 2020 given the series of total lockdowns implemented at the national and regional levels. But inherent stress in the sector had become visible even before the pandemic hit.

In April, all 23 sub-sectors within manufacturing posted a year-on-year growth, up from 20 in March. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Q1FY22 is expected to see a large manufacturing growth, low base effect or otherwise, but experts say it will not paint a realistic picture of the sector.

"Whichever way we may look at the IIP data the level of industrial output of April 2021 does not provide an encouraging picture. And this is the case when industries were allowed to remain operational during second wave related lockdowns albeit with strict COVID protocols/lower employee headcounts. Clearly the path to economic recovery and a meaningful economic growth is not a FY22 but FY23 story," Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal economist at India Ratings, said.

Again due to a low base effect, the crucial capital goods segment, which denotes investment in industry, rose by 1077 percent in April, up from 41.9 percent in March. When compared with April, 2019, capital goods production in the latest month was 13.4 percent lower, hinting that the economy has still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Before this period began, it had slid by 4 percent in February and 9.6 percent in January, after growing by 1.5 percent in December.

"Encouragingly, the pace of YoY industrial growth in April 2021 exceeded our expectations (+120 percent Y-o-Y), and the index was in line with the pre-Covid level of April 2019. In particular, intermediate goods recorded a heartening growth of 11.5 percent in April 2021 relative to April 2019, which may partly have been driven by exports," Adit Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said.

Going forward, while the IIP is set to consistently register significantly high growth numbers, the real growth may be much more humble.