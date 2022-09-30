English
    April-August fiscal deficit comes in at Rs 5.42 lakh crore

    The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 percent of GDP

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST
    The Finance Ministry building situated in North Block, New Delhi

    The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 5.42 lakh crore in April-August, accounting for 32.6 percent of the full-year target, data released on September 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

    The fiscal deficit for April-August 2021 had accounted for 31.1 percent of the FY22 target.

    The fiscal deficit in the first five months of FY22 was Rs 4.68 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-August of the current financial year is 15.7 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

    The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 percent of GDP.
    KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF CENTRE'S FINANCES FOR APRIL-AUGUST (in Rs lakh crore)
    APR-AUG% CHANGE YoY% OF BUDGET TARGET
    Fiscal deficit5.4215.7%32.6%
    Total receipts 8.484.9%37.2%
        Net tax revenue 7.008.6%36.2%
        Non-tax revenue 1.17-21.4%43.3%
        Disinvestment 0.25193.4%38%
    Total expenditure 13.908.9%35.2%
        Capital spending 2.5246.8%33.7%
     
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 04:17 pm
