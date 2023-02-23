 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apparel sector to contribute significantly in taking exports to $1 trillion by 2030: AEPC

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that the incentives in the Budget will help the apparel industry focus on market and product diversification.

The labour intensive apparel sector will contribute significantly in taking the country's merchandise exports to USD one trillion by 2030, AEPC said on Thursday.

The council chairman Naren Goenka said that providing an ease-of-doing-export environment would enhance the sector's competitiveness.

"The government's key initiatives such as trade agreement with Australia and the UAE and increase in funds will help us to focus on market diversification and product diversification," he said.