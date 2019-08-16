App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ANZ slashes forecast for India's GDP growth in 2019/20 to 6.2%

The bank's estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth is now well below the expectations of other banks, and a long way from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 6.9% forecast, which itself was cut from 7.0% this month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) slashed its forecast for India's economic growth to 6.2% in the financial year ending next March from a previous estimate of 6.5%, warning it would be tough for authorities to engineer a turnaround.

The bank's estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth is now well below the expectations of other banks, and a long way from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 6.9% forecast, which itself was cut from 7.0% this month.

The forecasts all badly lag the government's longer-term target of getting the economy humming at rates above 8%.

Close

India's quarterly GDP growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8% in January-March as a result of sluggish domestic and global demand and little growth in private investment.

related news

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week held several meetings with industry leaders, who have called for stimulus measures, including tax rebates, to support consumer demand and private investment.

In a sign of how much demand has been hit, industry figures released this week showed that sales of passenger vehicles to car dealers plunged 30.9 percent in July from a year earlier, the ninth straight month of declines and the biggest drop since December 2000.

"It is difficult to see a turnaround in the foreseeable future as the economy is beset by multiple constraints," ANZ said in its note which also downgraded its forecast for the year to March 2021 to 6.5% from 7.1%.

It said sales of cars and consumer durables, as well as passenger air traffic, have shown declining trends, along with investment indicators, such as steel and cement production. It also said exports were weakening because of what it called an overvalued rupee currency.

Sanjay Mathur, chief economist for Southeast Asia and India at ANZ, said the RBI, the nation's central bank, has been unable to get commercial banks to cut interest rates enough to provide much economic stimulus.

The RBI has cut its benchmark repo rate by 110 basis points this year, but major banks have only cut their rates by 40 basis points on average. This is because they are keen to protect margins as they work through high levels of bad loans, estimated at nearly $150 billion.

"The fiscal and monetary stimulus will help revive economic growth but it may take a much longer period to boost growth, as there is a time lag between the policy measures and response," Mathur said.

Separately, credit rating agency Fitch projected a growth forecast of 6.8% for the current fiscal year, but said the RBI's rate cuts were insufficient for "lifting the Indian economy".

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.