business ‘Anti-National’ comment on Infosys was uncalled for: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, reacted on the entire controversy for the first time around what Panchajanya, RSS associated magazine, had said in the context of Infosys. FM calls Panchajanya ‘anti-national’ branding not right and also shares her insight on the state of the economy. Here are the key highlights of the interview.