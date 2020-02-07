App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-dumping duty imposed on 90 Chinese items

"Further, 24 anti-dumping investigations are presently in progress against the alleged dumping of imports from China," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Anti-dumping duty has been imposed on as many as 90 items imported from China that include two pharmaceutical products, Parliament was informed on Friday.

"Further, 24 anti-dumping investigations are presently in progress against the alleged dumping of imports from China," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, conducts anti-dumping investigations on the basis of a duly substantiated application filed by domestic industry alleging dumping of goods into the country causing injury to the domestic industry.

Close

The minister said that the basic intent of anti-dumping measures is to eliminate injury caused to the domestic industry by the unfair trade practice of dumping and to create a level-playing field for the domestic industry.

related news

In a separate reply, he said the government has been consistently making efforts for achieving a more balanced trade with China.

India's trade with China decreased from USD 89.71 billion in 2017-18 to USD 87.07 billion in 2018-19.

During this period, India's imports from China declined from USD 76.38 billion in 2017-18 to USD 70.32 billion in 2018-19, and "our exports grew from USD 13.33 billion in 2017-18 to USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19," he said.

"As a result, India's trade deficit with China reduced from USD 63.05 billion to USD 53.57 billion in the said period," he added.

He , however, said that there are reports of some goods of Chinese origin coming into India from other countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, on which field formations have been appropriately sensitized.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #anti-dumping duty #chinese items #Economy #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.