you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Another round of vacancies to open up for senior leadership at LIC

LIC MD Sunita Sharma will retire in March, B Venugopal in May while Hemant Bhargava will retire in July 2019.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Shortly after it got a new chairman and two managing directors, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will need to go through another recruitment drive for senior leadership in the next four months.

LIC MD Sunita Sharma will retire in March, two other MDs, B Venugopal and Hemant Bhargava will step down in May, and July 2019, respectively.

However, with general elections around the corner, the appointment of replacements may be delayed, said sources.

LIC needs an MD to look closely into IDBI Bank where it is the largest shareholder. LIC has been handed the task of turning around the bank that has a high share of non-performing assets on its books.

According to the LIC Act, the corporation can have one chairman and four managing directors. Recently, MR Kumar was appointed as Chairman while TC Suseel Kumar and Vipin Anand were named Managing Directors.

When former LIC chairman VK Sharma retired in December, MD Hemant Bhargava had taken over as the interim chairman. Another MD Usha Sangwan had retired in September 2018.

All appointments at LIC need a go-ahead from the appointments committee of the cabinet that is headed by the prime minister. However, with the government getting into election mode, it is anticipated that no new appointments will be made in the near future.

By tradition, one of the four managing directors is elevated as the chairman. However, since none of the MDs had two years of residual service, Kumar who was heading LIC’s north zone (in-charge) was appointed as the chairman of LIC. Executive directors of each segment report to the respective MD and the chairman.

Being the largest insurance company, LIC manages a balance sheet of Rs 29.67 lakh crore. Each MD looks after one particular segment, be it products, investments or sales. Premium collected stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore for the April 2018 to February 2019 period, up YoY by 1.38 percent.

Unlike private sector entities, most LIC top management officials are direct recruits who have been there with the insurer since the beginning of their career. Outsiders are not appointed in the top management and it is done purely on the basis of seniority and number of years left for retirement.

Further, first preference is given to individuals who have worked across fields like sales, products, investment, governance and have headed one of the four zones of the entity.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

