Andhra Pradesh to set up 'iHub' for research and scientific learning

The Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of setting up 'iHub' (the intelligent hub), a first-of-its kind global research centre for scientific learning with an initial investment of Rs 245 crore spread over five years, a senior official said.

The government has already entered into an MoU with UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) for the purpose, the official said adding suitable location is being identified for the iHub to cover all components of the initiative with necessary road infrastructure.

"There will be an initial seed funding of Rs 245 crore for startups and operational expenses. Our government will provide a guaranteed demand from government schools for training purpose and also the educational institutions can procure learning products from the iHub. It will have licence to operate Global Design University also," the official told PTI.

Though the global education market is USD 5 trillion, only two per cent of it is degitised, which prompted the state government to come up with the idea of iHub, the official added.

"Some of the social and economic objectives of iHub will be to create 50,000 future-ready skilled manpower, reduced school dropouts and capture the EdTech market," the official explained.

The setup cost for the iHub will be USD three million and about USD 2.2 million annual expenses.

The organisation recovers its cost by providing consultancy services, publications, seminars, hackathons, patents.

The initial staff will be about 40 International researchers in disciplines such as neuro-science, education, psychology, digital instructional design, educational technology, Artificial Intelligence, data sciences, and gamingamong others.

The centre will also issue "Global Certification" for digital educational content, according to the official.