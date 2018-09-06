Amitabh Kant bats for oil import cut, switch to electric, shared vehicles

Stressing on the Centre’s focus towards “urban mobility”, NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant said on Thursday that India needs to cut down on oil imports and switch towards electric mobility.

“In the world of mobility, this is the age of disruption and the world is actually moving from internal combustion to electric transport,” Kant said, adding that India needs to “cut down on oil import bill” and ensure urban transition.

Speaking on the eve of MOVE summit, a global transportation conclave, Kant said that there is an urgent need for India to shift towards cleaner fuel based vehicles as 14 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world are in this country.

India’s unique dilemma

The NITI Aayog CEO said that while India houses the most number of polluted cities, it has a unique problem of vehicle mix on the roads.

“India is slightly different from the rest of the world because around 76 percent of the vehicles are two-wheelers which consume 60 percent of fuel,” he said adding, “They emit 30 percent of total pollution”.

Kant said that of the remaining share, three percent are three-wheelers, 7-8 percent are public transport and rest are four-wheelers, which constitute the most pollution.

He said that India needs to first convert these two-/three-wheelers into battery based vehicle, ensure cleaner fuel like ethanol, methanol and compressed natural gas (CNG) for public transport and push sharing-based transport system in place of private cars.

“We need to understand modern mobility as a concept which includes not just electric but shared, connected mobility,” said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, NITI Aayog.

‘Make in India’ and way forward

India lags behind in electric mobility space due to lack of car and battery manufacturing in the country. Lithium-ion based batteries, used widely in electric cars and imported from China, Singapore, the United States, Hong Kong and Indonesia among many other countries, act as hindrance for auto manufacturers.

“Li-ion battery market is an upcoming market… It’s not there right now,” Abhinav Gupta, manager, business development, SES Batteries, told Moneycontrol adding that India is an “emerging market” for batteries.

Kant said that the transition towards urban mobility will be done through Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to set up manufacturing units in India.

“Unlike America and Europe which have 950 cars and 880 cars per 1000 people respectively, India has only 20 (cars) per 1000... So, there is huge difference in level which we can easily transfer to electric,” he said adding, “We need to ensure that Make in India takes place with motors, compressors, batteries, etc being manufactured in India”.

He said that India now needs to look at questions including how will the country match the size of global manufacturing, how will the country push for that scale and size, how to push for domestic manufacturing and how can India become key to electric manufacturing for the rest of the world?

Terming the disruption in the auto sector as “fourth revolution” of mobility, Rajiv Kumar, said that India has added advantage of faster technological adoption to help take this transformation at wider commercial scale.

“To take this mobility switch at commercial level globally, we have the right conditions... Firstly, the rising middle class population is fast in adopting technology; secondly, we have the best system for software development and lastly, we have a wide base for hardware manufacturing in this sector which would increase exports to six times (in this segment),” Kumar said.

The Niti Aayog vice chairman said that the objective of the global summit is to focus on encouraging job opportunities, improving public convenience and taking the transformation to huge commercial level in this sector.

The MOVE Global Summit is being organised by government’s think tank NITI Aayog on September 7-8, 2018 to discuss about the mobility landscape, future possibilities and the country's preparedness for meeting the opportunities and challenges.