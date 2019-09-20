App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amit Shah says India to be much more exciting for potential investors after FM announces tax cut

"Modi government is committed to making India a big manufacturing hub and this decision along with previous announcements on relaxing FDI will go a long way in realising this objective. I congratulate PM @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for announcing these bold measures," he tweeted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government was committed in making India a big manufacturing hub and the slashing of corporate tax rates would make the country's markets "much more exciting" for potential investors. Shah also said "rationalisation" of corporate tax had been a long-pending demand which has now become a reality.

"Modi government is committed to making India a big manufacturing hub and this decision along with previous announcements on relaxing FDI will go a long way in realising this objective. I congratulate PM @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for announcing these bold measures," he tweeted.

related news

The home minister also said this move will make India's corporates globally competitive and the country's markets much more exciting for potential investors.

The government has slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea, as it looked to boost demand and investments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fiscal measures that will cost the government Rs 1.45 lakh crore in revenue annually and may potentially derail the country's fiscal deficit roadmap.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.