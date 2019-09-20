Amit Shah says India to be much more exciting for potential investors after FM announces tax cut

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government was committed in making India a big manufacturing hub and the slashing of corporate tax rates would make the country's markets "much more exciting" for potential investors. Shah also said "rationalisation" of corporate tax had been a long-pending demand which has now become a reality.



Rationalisation of corporate tax had been a long pending demand, which is now a reality. This move will make our corporates globally competitive and our markets much more exciting for potential investors.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 20, 2019

"Modi government is committed to making India a big manufacturing hub and this decision along with previous announcements on relaxing FDI will go a long way in realising this objective. I congratulate PM @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for announcing these bold measures," he tweeted.



Modi government is committed to making India a big manufacturing hub and this decision along with previous announcements on relaxing FDI will go a long way in realising this objective. I congratulate PM @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for announcing these bold measures. Close September 20, 2019

The home minister also said this move will make India's corporates globally competitive and the country's markets much more exciting for potential investors.

The government has slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea, as it looked to boost demand and investments.