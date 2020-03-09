Amid concerns over deposit safety, RBI dismisses use of m-cap ratio as parameter to assess banks

The state of affairs at private sector lender Yes Bank has dealt yet another blow to customers' faith in the Indian banking sector.

The Yes Bank episode comes close on the heels of the capitulation of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank .

A media report noted that the health parameter as far as banks are concerned should be their market capitalisation (m-cap) ratio. It defined m-cap ratio as -- deposits of the bank/ value of the company in the stock market.

The value arrived at using this formula, the report said, helps ascertain the health of your bank. If the value is 2.5 or less, the bank with your money is healthy. It added that a comfortable m-cap ratio lies anywhere between 2 to 4 and anything above 4 is risky.

Using this formula, the report aarived at m-cap ratio for various banks, and that for Yes Bank stood at 8.96.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dismissed these reports, adding that the analysis itself is flawed.

Also Read | Withdrawal cap at Yes Bank may be lifted as early as March 15, says Prashant Kumar

"Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed. Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) and not on market cap," the central bank tweeted.

Assuring all depositors regarding the safety of their deposits, the RBI said it closely monitors all banks.

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian also allayed fears of depositors saying that Indian banks are well-capitalised. He also pointed out that the use of m-cap ratio to measure the safety and solvency of a bank is incorrect. Additionally, he said that the standard measure used to assess the financial health and safety of a bank is its CRAR.

Also Read: Explained | The impact of Yes Bank's AT1 bonds on debt fund investors

Meanwhile, bankers and analysts also refuted the use of m-cap ratio to assess a bank's financial health, especially from the point of view of a lay person.

"You cannot judge health of a bank through its market cap," said Yuvraj Choudhary, analyst at Anand Rathi. He added that in case of the Indian banking system, the central bank provides certain safeguards, and hence people need not really worry about their deposits going bust. This, especially when the finance minister and the chairman of a public sector bank have stepped up and assured people.

The parameters that a retail investor could look at instead are: capital adequacy of a bank, the composition of its deposits-- retail, wholesale, corporate, the texture of the retail advances of the bank, net non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank and other such factors.

Last week, the RBI placed a moratorium on private sector lender Yes Bank wherein withdrawals from the bank were capped at Rs 50,000 for a month-long period. What followed this move was the obvious scene-- people queuing up outside the bank to withdraw their money.