Amazon introduces ‘Dhanteras Store’ with gold gift vouchers starting Rs 500

People start looking at options to buy gold ahead of Dhanteras every year. But this year, people are facing difficulties due to higher gold prices and the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. E-commerce giant Amazon is offering 'gold vouchers' for values starting as low as Rs 500.

The two kinds of gift vouchers are redeemable against gold or diamond jewellery, and against gold coins and bars.

The highest variant of these gold gift vouchers are priced at Rs 10,000. Customers can also avail discounts on these vouchers if they are paying via specific banks. These gift vouchers can also be delivered to the recipient directly via email, just like other gift cards.

Amazon has partners with major jewellery brands such as Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Kalyan Jewelers, PC Jewelers and Malabar Gold & Diamond for these cards. These e-gold vouchers will remain valid for 6-12 months from the date of purchase and can be redeemed at stores of the aforementioned brands across the country. However, some brands have specific stores where these vouchers can be redeemed. Customers can also check these store details while purchasing the vouchers.

Some brands are allowing partial usage of these vouchers and subsequent re-use until the limit is exhausted or the validity expires. Others are allowing only one-time use of these vouchers.