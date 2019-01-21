App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allow insurance claims in instalments for certain health, personal accident covers: IRDAI working group

Policyholders can choose whether they want claims as a lumpsum or on an installment basis

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Benefit-based health insurance products and personal accident plans should allow customers to make claims in instalments, according to a working group set up by the insurance regulator. The periodicity of such instalment can be either monthly or quarterly or bi-annual or annual basis.

However, this facility must only be offered if a customer gives explicit consent for the same. In fixed-benefit plans where a policyholder is paid a lump sum amount on detection of illness can now choose if they want all the money at once or on a regular basis.

The working group chaired by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) executive director (health), said specifying a cap on the maximum number of claim instalments would help in ensuring uniformity across the industry.

"It is recommended that the claim payment period can be capped up to a maximum of 5 years as per the needs of the target customers," the working group said in a report.

related news

Such a facility provides a secure and regular income over a defined period of time, the report stated.

It added that installment payments are best suited where a policyholder being the sole bread-earner of the family is struck with a grave or total permanent disability.

"It is a safe option in the scenario where the beneficiary is not well versed with the financial market. He/ she would find it difficult to manage a large sum of funds received in a single payment. A wrong financial decision/advice can lead to irreparable loss," said the report.

Further, the working group said the periodicity in claim payment is beneficial in situations where there is a defined periodic liability, say monthly/quarterly/half yearly need such as for a child’s education with no other fixed source of income.

It is also expected that the pricing of these products would be different for these instalment-based insurance plans compared to the others. The insurers should ensure the products stay attractive for policyholders.

On the basis of the feedback received, IRDAI will form regulations with respect to offering claims in instalments.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.