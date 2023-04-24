 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Allow foreign currency transactions in country via RBI: Consultants & service providers urge govt

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Rather such domestic deals involving foreign currencies such as the US dollar should be routed through the Reserve Bank of India.

Allow foreign currency transactions in country via RBI: Consultants & service providers urge govt

Consultants and service providers in the country have urged the government to stop routing domestic foreign currency deals via the US banking system, in order to avoid transaction fees and save foreign currency.

Rather such domestic deals involving foreign currencies such as the US dollar should be routed through the Reserve Bank of India.

At present a transaction fee is levied on US dollars transactions within the country.

For example, a payment in US dollars from Delhi to even nearby Faridabad from one entity to the other in the current dispensation, is required to be undertaken through the US banking system.