App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All eyes are on MPC meeting; RBI could change its stance to ‘Neutral’: Edelweiss

The headline inflation is lingering below central bank’s projections, crude oil prices are stable, domestic growth momentum is slowing and global rate cycle is peaking out which gives enough room to the MPC to change its stance and possibly go for a rate cut.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the forthcoming policy review on February 7, 2019, could change its stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to ‘neutral’ and also may go for a rate cut, Edelweiss Securities said in a note.

The headline inflation is lingering below central bank’s projections, crude oil prices are stable, domestic growth momentum is slowing and global rate cycle is peaking, which gives enough room to the MPC to change its stance and possibly go for a rate cut.

In its previous policy meeting, the RBI had indicated that in case upside risks to inflation do not materialise, there would be room for appropriate action.

“That said, what could hold RBI’s hand this time is its desire to avoid a knee-jerk change in stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to a rate cut. Also, and more importantly, it may want to tread cautiously for now as core inflation remains elevated,” added the note.

related news

As regards the latter, Edelweiss believes that pricing power in the economy is still weak and input price pressure has eased. Thus, core inflation should moderate in the coming months. “Hence, the case for a rate cut remains strong with a good possibility in February, but certainly in April,” it said.

Headline inflation readings have been consistently undershooting RBI’s expectations led by food inflation, which is currently running at -1.5 percent on a YoY basis after averaging under 2 percent over the past two years.

In the previous policy review, the central bank did hint that in case upside risks to inflation do not materialise, there could be a case for appropriate action. At the same time, the global backdrop has also changed.

“The US Fed has taken a decisively dovish turn in the past two months, indicating that global rates have peaked out. Finally, domestic growth momentum has also moderated. All this calls for easier monetary policy,” added the note.

However, what could hold RBI this time is the backdrop of rising core inflation, suggested the note. The core inflation (ex-commodities) has been hovering in an elevated range of 5.5-6.0% over the past several months.

Also, to a lesser extent, it may not want to move in a knee-jerk fashion from ‘calibrated tightening’ to a rate cut.

“As regards the former, we do believe that given weak pricing power in the economy and easing of input prices, pressure on core inflation should moderate in coming months,” it said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #Edelweiss Securities #Market Edge #monetary policy committee #MPC #RBI #RBI policy

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.