Ajay Banga's experience will stand him in good stead at World Bank: FinMin

Meghna Mittal
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

"Congratulations to Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank. India supports Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the World Bank," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

US President Joe Biden nominated Indian-American business veteran Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank (Image: Reuters)

The Finance Ministry on March 2 congratulated and supported the nomination of Indian-born former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head the World Bank.

Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in the financial and technological sectors.

"He has rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in developing economies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale," FinMin said.