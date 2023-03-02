Ajay Banga's experience will stand him in good stead at World Bank: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on March 2 congratulated and supported the nomination of Indian-born former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head the World Bank.

"Congratulations to Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank. India supports Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the World Bank," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in the financial and technological sectors.

"He has rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in developing economies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale," FinMin said.

Banga's rich experience will stand him in good stead at a time when the World Bank is considering next-generation reforms to deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty, expand prosperity and deal with the pressing global challenges of our times, the tweet said.

Meghna Mittal