English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 days to go : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    Ajay Banga's experience will stand him in good stead at World Bank: FinMin

    "Congratulations to Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank. India supports Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the World Bank," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

    Meghna Mittal
    March 02, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden nominated Indian-American business veteran Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank (Image: Reuters)

    US President Joe Biden nominated Indian-American business veteran Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank (Image: Reuters)

    The Finance Ministry on March 2 congratulated and supported the nomination of Indian-born former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head the World Bank.

    "Congratulations to Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank. India supports Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the World Bank," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

    Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in the financial and technological sectors.

    "He has rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in developing economies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale," FinMin said.

    Banga's rich experience will stand him in good stead at a time when the World Bank is considering next-generation reforms to deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty, expand prosperity and deal with the pressing global challenges of our times, the tweet said.

    Meghna Mittal
    Tags: #Ajay Banga #Finmin #Mastercard #World Bank
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 05:23 pm