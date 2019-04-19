App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Bharta AXA General Insurance to offer two-wheeler cover

The insurance is currently available on MyAirtel app and at over 40,000 Airtel Payments Bank banking points.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Airtel Payments Bank today launched a new two-wheeler insurance product in partnership with Bharti AXA General Insurance.

This two wheeler insurance product offers 70 percent savings on annual premium, personal accident cover, protection against third-party liabilities and inspection-free renewal. Customers can also avail towing services at no extra cost on claim intimation, in the event the insured vehicle breaks down.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA General Insurance said that the partnership would provide the company a wider reach and help it expand the bandwidth by offering two-wheeler insurance to a wider audience across the country.

The insurance is currently available on MyAirtel app and at over 40,000 Airtel Payments Bank banking points. Customers without an Airtel Payments Bank account can also buy this policy.

related news

Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank said, "Our unique distribution network and digital assets allow us to reach millions of under-insured Indians. This partnership is one important step of many, in our journey towards offering a full suite of accessible, simple and easy to use financial solutions for an inclusive India."

At present, approximately 75 percent two-wheelers are uninsured (for third party segment) despite being mandatory by law. This is because of the lack of reach and distributor interest in pursuing small-ticket premiums, even more so in rural India.

A Supreme Court order in 2018 made it mandatory for individuals to buy a five-year motor third-party insurance while buying a new two-wheeler.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Youth Arrested for Questioning Goa Minister About Unemployment

Harleen Sethi Pens Emotional Poem, Writes 'Breakups don't Break Me’

Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces New Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 12GB Data ...

First 50 Retweets can Tell if a Tweet will Go Viral

3 Bank Holidays This Week, Make Sure to Withdraw Cash Before Going for ...

Indian Psychiatric Society Calls Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya Pos ...

5 Day-long Weekend This April, a Chance for You to Visit Places and Un ...

Gender-Based Pay Disparity Increasing Over Years: Survey

'World's Smallest Baby Boy' Set to Go Home in Japan After Months of Ho ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

Lok Sabha elections: 67.84% voter turnout in second phase

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal shows party's hardline fringe h ...

Kalank box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film se ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal's measured away win against Napoli demonstrates ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.