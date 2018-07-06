App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airline passenger traffic grows 17.7% in April-May to 9.4 lakh per day: Report

The number of flyers is up by 17.7 percent from same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This summer, more people took to the skies than last year, with the number of flyers in the months of April and May rising 17.7 percent to 9.4 lakh every day on average, according to a Times of India report.

This was powered by a 20.3 percent growth in domestic air travel. Passenger growth in the international segment grew 8.2 percent.

The report says that passenger traffic in the country's six joint-venture airports -- four metros, Kochi and Nagpur -- was higher than the 109 others run mainly by the Airports Authority of India and a few by state governments put together.

India's aviation sector has boomed over the past few years, thanks to a turnaround in the economy, rising incomes and falling ticket prices.

But growth seems to be tapering off a bit with May traffic up 16.6 percent, compared to 25.7 percent, likely because of a rise in fuel prices which has, in turn, resulted in an increase in airfare and introduction of other charges like excess baggage.

Still, according to IATA, India's 16.6 percent growth in May was the fastest globally compared to China's 11.9 percent, Russia's 8.6 percent, US' 5.5 percent and Brazil's 4.1 percent.

Growth in international traffic has been affected because of slow expansion in capacity of Indian airports and lack of increase in flying rights.

Over the last few years, Indian carriers have complained about not getting enough slots at key airports like Delhi and Mumbai and growth centres like Patna.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #aviation #Current Affairs #Economy

