AirAsia India announces New Year sale with fares starting at ₹1,497

AirAsia India is the latest to join the New Year sales bandwagon with fares starting at just ₹1,497.

The deal, as per the airline notification, is for routes such as Bengaluru-Kochi, in addition to similar discounted fares across its network. The offer is applicable for bookings made till December 25 for travel between 15th January 2023 to 14th April 2023.

The airline has extended the offer for bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels. As part of ongoing loyalty benefits, NeuPass members booking on the website and app also get a complimentary fruit platter and priority check-in, baggage and boarding in addition to up to 8% NeuCoins.

Earlier this week IndiGo had also launched a festive sale till December 25, offering fares starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2023, to April 14, 2023. In addition, customers can also avail cashback from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are entering 2023 as more and more people are taking to the skies. This holiday season, we are also celebrating a strong recovery in the aviation sector and announcing our winter sale for, both, domestic as well as international routes. This offer reinforces IndiGo’s commitment of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”