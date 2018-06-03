Air passenger traffic: 21.7% jump April this year over corresponding month last year

Passenger traffic at Indian airports in April registered a growth of 21.7 percent over the corresponding month last year, latest figures by the Airport Authority of India said.

Domestic traffic grew by 25 percent and international traffic by 10.2 percent in April, with the overall passenger movement being recorded at 28.22 million, the AAI said.

Smaller towns which benefitted from the regional connectivity scheme of the government have also started contributing to the overall growth passenger traffic growth.

Places such as Shillong, Shimla, Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Pathankot, Mysore, Salem, among others, saw a good number of passenger traffic movement in April as opposed to the corresponding period last year.

Passenger movement in Mysore shot up to 3,598 in April from almost nowhere. In Bhatinda, the growth was an impressive 382.5 percent, with 4,203 passengers travelling in April as opposed to only 871 during the corresponding period last year.

The growth in Shimla was a staggering 549.4 percent, with 1,117 in April as against 172 only during the same period last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the first flight from there in April last year under the regional connectivity scheme.

Talking about the passenger traffic growth in terms of both domestic and international travels, Vijayawada and Tirupati witnessed over 70 percent jump in the figures in April as opposed to the same period last year.

The growth in Varanasi stood at over 52 percent, more than 47 percent in Bhubaneswar and above 43 percent in Mangalore.

According to the AAI, during April, the total freight at all Indian airports stood at 284.33 thousand MT, reflecting a growth of 6.1 percent over the corresponding month of previous year. Of this percentage, the growth in international freight stood at 4.6 percent and domestic freight at 9 percent.