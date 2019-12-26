App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India refuses tickets to govt agencies with over Rs 10 lakh in dues: Report

A source told the paper that the dues of various government agencies to Air India for ticket purchases came up to a total of Rs 268 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a first, state-run carrier Air India will not issue tickets to personnel of government agencies that owe the airline more than Rs 10 lakh unless they pay upfront, The Times of India reported.

The report noted that the debt-laden carrier compiled a list of officials and  their dues. Many of these government officials are from the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Intelligence Bureau to the Indian Audit Board, the Central Labour Institute, the Controller of Defence Accounts, the Border Security Force and customs commissioners.

A source told the paper that the dues of various government agencies to Air India for ticket purchases came up to a total of Rs 268 crore.

Close

The report quoted figures from Air India's western region outstanding dues at Rs 22.8 crore. The Mumbai-based office of the Controller of Defence Accounts has the largest share in these defaults with outstanding dues of Rs 5.4 crore.

related news

These departments and their personnel have been put on a 'cash and carry' list by the airline. However, the Airports Authority of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Lok Sabha have been exempted from this rule.

An Air India spokesperson also told TOI that about Rs 50 crore in dues have already been recovered in the last two weeks, adding that the move to create a defaulters' list has proven to be effective.

For official travel, government agencies have always looked to Air India as their first choice, with tickets of private airlines being bought only when Air India doesn't service a particular destination.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Central Bureau of Investigation #Economy #Enforcement Directorate #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.