Air India refuses tickets to govt agencies with over Rs 10 lakh in dues: Report

In a first, state-run carrier Air India will not issue tickets to personnel of government agencies that owe the airline more than Rs 10 lakh unless they pay upfront, The Times of India reported.

The report noted that the debt-laden carrier compiled a list of officials and their dues. Many of these government officials are from the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Intelligence Bureau to the Indian Audit Board, the Central Labour Institute, the Controller of Defence Accounts, the Border Security Force and customs commissioners.

A source told the paper that the dues of various government agencies to Air India for ticket purchases came up to a total of Rs 268 crore.

The report quoted figures from Air India's western region outstanding dues at Rs 22.8 crore. The Mumbai-based office of the Controller of Defence Accounts has the largest share in these defaults with outstanding dues of Rs 5.4 crore.

These departments and their personnel have been put on a 'cash and carry' list by the airline. However, the Airports Authority of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Lok Sabha have been exempted from this rule.

An Air India spokesperson also told TOI that about Rs 50 crore in dues have already been recovered in the last two weeks, adding that the move to create a defaulters' list has proven to be effective.