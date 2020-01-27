Air India divestment | When governments don't have money, this is what they do, says Kapil Sibal

Referring to the Air India privatisation, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said when governments do not have money, this is what they do.

"The Government of India has no money, growth is less than 5 percent and millions of rupees are outstanding under MNREGA. This is what they will do, sell all valuable assets we have," Sibal said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The government released the Expression of Interest (EoI) document for Air India on January 27, formally beginning the process of selling its entire 100 percent stake in the airline.

The proposed privatisation of the national carrier is expected to help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal.