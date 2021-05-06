AICTE asks institutes to share Wi-Fi access to help students in nearby colleges

Representative Image

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked higher education institutions to share their internet bandwidth with students from other colleges, institutes in the vicinity that lack the facility.

The technical education regulatory body said in a circular that such students should be allowed to access the Wi-Fi facility so that their academic progress continues uninterrupted.

"Attendance may be relaxed in the light of the lockdown and unavailability of good bandwidth in certain rural areas," the circular said.

AICTE that regulates engineering, management, hotel management and architecture institutes among others, has asked colleges to be lenient on fee payment.

"Institutions should not insist on payment of full fee payment and collect in 3-4 instalments till normalcy is restored," said the circular.

AICTE also said any termination of teachers during lockdown has to be withdrawn. It has asked these institutes to make salary payment on time.

Fake news monitoring

Considering the COVID-19 second wave, AICTE has asked institutes to put special focus on discouraging fake news.

The regulatory body said discouraging fake news and reporting all such pieces of information being circulated will be the responsibility of the institute.

It asked the institutes to only rely on the information published on government department websites and those on education ministry, AICTE and University Grants Commission portals.