Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK MP demands hike in MSP for paddy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AIADMK leader Vijila Sathyananth today assailed the government decision on the minimum support price for summer season crops, saying it falls short of the promise to give 50 percent profit on the cost of production.

Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, she said the MSP for common variety paddy has been increased by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 1,750 per quintal for the Kharif season 2018-19.

The hike comes to 13 percent and not the promised 50 percent over the cost of production, she said.

The increase was also short of the M S Swaminathan committee recommendation of a MSP of Rs 2,340 per quintal.

"Revised MSP is very much short of the promised price of 50 percent more than the cost of production," she said demanding MSP for paddy be fixed at minimum Rs 2000 per quintal.

She also demanded that the government procure 100 percent of paddy produced as against about 25 percent procurement currently.

The government had on July 4 announced increase in MSP for Kharif crops, with a Rs 200 per quintal hike in paddy price being claimed as the highest-ever increase.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

