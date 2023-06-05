Ahead of MPC meet, IIM survey shows firms' inflation expectations edged down to 4.31% in April

Inflation expectations of businesses, as per an IIM survey, fell for the third straight month in April.

Inflation expectations of businesses fell further to a four-month low in April, according to the latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES) of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

As per the survey, released on June 4, one-year ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies declined by 9 basis points to 4.31 percent in April from 4.40 percent in March.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The latest inflation expectations number comes just before the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sits down for its second meeting of 2023-24.

On April 6, the MPC had surprised markets by leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent. However, it had said "it is essential to rein in the generalisation of price pressures and anchor inflation expectations".

Since then, inflation pressures have eased dramatically, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation crashing to an 18-month low of 4.70 percent in April. Economists expect inflation to have fallen further in May, data for which will be released on June 12.

Inflation expectations are keenly eyed by policymakers as anchoring them is critical to ensuring price stability, with IIM-Ahmedabad's inflation expectations survey one of only two surveys conducted in India.

The other is the RBI's Inflation Expectations Survey of Households. As per the results of the latest round of that survey, three-months-ahead and one-year-ahead inflation expectations of households cooled by 30 basis points each to 10.2 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

According to businesses polled by IIM-Ahmedabad, CPI inflation one year down the line is seen at 4.81 percent, down slightly from expectations of 4.94 percent in February. The RBI's latest forecast sees CPI inflation averaging 5.2 percent in January-March 2024.

The MPC is widely expected to leave the repo rate unchanged again this week.

Firms' expectations

The latest results of the BIES, which largely polls manufacturing firms, are based on the responses of around 1,000 companies. Most of the responses were received in the second half of May.

In what will bring further relief to policymakers, firms' responses were suggestive of "further moderation of cost pressures", IIM-Ahmedabad said.

"The percentage of firms perceiving significant (over 6 percent) cost increase, has declined from 31 percent to 20 percent in this round of the survey," it added.

This conclusion on input price inflation seems to match that of S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey. As per the manufacturing PMI data for May, released on June 1, "average cost burdens rose at a moderate rate that was well below its long-run average".

The news was more worrying on the sales front, with more than 26 percent of firms continuing to report 'much less than normal' sales in April, while the percentage of firms reporting 'somewhat less than normal' sales has increased to 34 percent from 30 percent in March.

The survey measures 'normal' as the average of the preceding three years, excluding the Covid-19 period.

In terms of profitability, easing cost pressures mean expectations about profit margins have improved.