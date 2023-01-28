 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahead of crucial talks, IMF spots Rs 2 trillion breach in Pakistans budgetary estimates

Jan 28, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials are scheduled to kick-start parleys from Tuesday for accomplishing the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility during which the fiscal slippages and reconciliation of figures will be the major topic of discussion.

Ahead of its crucial talks with the cash-strapped Pakistan government, the IMF has found an over Rs 2,000 billion breach in budgetary estimates for 2022-23 in its initial assessment that might result in escalating the budget deficit and primary deficit targets with a massive margin.

The review would lead to the release of the next tranche of funds to Pakistan which has been pending since September.

The government had envisaged a budget deficit target of 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and a primary deficit to keep it at positive 0.2 per cent of the GDP on the eve of the budget announcement for 2022-23.