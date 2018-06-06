Ahead of 2019 polls, PM Modi plans welfare scheme for 500 million working citizens

Ahead of the 2019 polls, which will be an intense political battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a welfare scheme for 500 million working citizens is on the cards which could translate into significant political gains, reports Business Standard.

All about the welfare scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to initially provide three programmes — old age pension, life insurance and maternity benefits, while leaving out unemployment, child support and other benefits — to most working citizens, said government officials.

The government has drafted a bill to extend benefits to all workers, including those in informal employment, by merging and simplifying 15 federal labour laws into one. It plans to present the bill in July in the upcoming session of Parliament, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar told Bloomberg News, while remaining non-committal on a full-fledged rollout before the national poll.

The plan will be one of the largest mass benefit programmes in the country of 1.3 billion people and comes after the February announcement of a health protection plan targeted to cover 100 million poor families, dubbed ‘Modicare’.

The government plans to pilot the project in six districts in the months leading up to the general elections due in May next year, officials said.

Impact of the scheme on the economy

The government's plan of higher social spending would add to fiscal stress and limit the scope for infrastructure development.

“The whole issue is should the government be doing it? The answer is yes. Can the government do it? The answer is no, because it does not have the money for it,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings. “If the government does not spend a substantial amount, it will not be a proper social security plan. If it spends a good amount, the fiscal deficit will be pressured.”

Providing minimum social security to the lower half of the working class, who make up about a fifth of the country’s population, would cost the government 0.38 percent of GDP or about Rs 500 billion annually, Santosh Mehrotra, an economics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, said in an interview.