App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agriculture has key role in making India a $5 trillion economy: Telangana Guv

She was speaking after inaugurating the 110th Foundation Course for Agriculture Research Service at the city-based National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) here, according to an official release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn said that agriculture has a key role to play in helping the country achieve its goal of becoming a USD five trillion economy. The Central and State governments were focusing on formulating a cash crop and export-centric farming system, she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 110th Foundation Course for Agriculture Research Service at the city-based National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) here, according to an official release.

The support from the Central and the State governments to the agriculture sector, particularly to small farmers, was immense, she said.

Close

"Like credit cards, soil cards to farmers is a great step, which will carry crop-wise recommendations of nutrients and fertilisers required for the individual farms to help farmers improve productivity through judicious use of inputs," the governor said.

related news

She stressed the need for innovation in agriculture sector and added that there was a need to strengthen agricultural education and research.

The governor called upon scientists to work towards a second green revolution.

"Every scientist should strive to double the income of farmers.There are enormous opportunities in the agricultural sector," she said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #agriculture #Economy #India #Tamilisai Soundararajn

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.