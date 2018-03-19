App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 19, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agriculture, farming jobs see low interest from millennials: Survey

However, Indeed said that clean labelling firms may re-kindle interest in agriculture jobs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The level of interest in jobs pertaining to agriculture and farming has declined markedly over the past year. According to job site Indeed, there was a 25 percent drop in the average number of agriculture-related job searches per week between January and December, 2017.

The data further indicates that job seekers in the age group 21-25 – the millennial generation comprising fresh graduates, newcomers to the industry and interns – show the lowest level of interest in agriculture-related jobs. These are the formal jobs in the sector.

"Commonly perceived as careers that lack security, the lack of awareness about the scope of the sector and the dearth of entrepreneurial spirit also hinders new entrants," said Indeed in a statement.

However, the age group of 31-35 exhibited a higher than average interest in this category of jobs, presumably having acquired the requisite knowledge and skills to overcome these hurdles.

related news

Given the rapid rate at which Indian farmers are adapting to mechanization, the agriculture sector shows scope for promising growth, which experts believe is in line with the government’s ambitious goal of doubling farm income by 2022.

According to the recent Economic Survey 2017-18 by the Government of India, the agriculture sector is likely to grow at 2.1 percent in 2018. Multiple surveys have indicated that the agriculture sector is still the largest employer.

However, Indeed said that several Indian startups have taken to the trend of ‘clean labelling’, wherein they make use of wholly-natural substances in their products.

"Clean labelling companies in India such as RAW Pressery, Epigamia, Paperboat, Jus Divine, Antidote, and 24 Mantra, among others, are likely to seek talent to further their goal of bringing a wholesome lifestyle to their consumers," Indeed said.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said: “Today, the agriculture sector in India is a promising place to build a career, given the government’s efforts to enhance India’s production capabilities. Further, the shift in consumer behaviour towards healthy eating, and by extension, healthy living is driving the movement towards clean labelling; an area that requires agricultural expertise."

This year’s Union Budget saw the Finance Ministry double the funds allocated to the Agriculture Ministry amidst other benefits. While this would be a step in the right direction towards helping alleviate the farmers’ burden, it will also encourage more job seekers to venture into the sector.

tags #Economy #HR

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC