Agriculture, farming jobs see low interest from millennials: Survey

The level of interest in jobs pertaining to agriculture and farming has declined markedly over the past year. According to job site Indeed, there was a 25 percent drop in the average number of agriculture-related job searches per week between January and December, 2017.

The data further indicates that job seekers in the age group 21-25 – the millennial generation comprising fresh graduates, newcomers to the industry and interns – show the lowest level of interest in agriculture-related jobs. These are the formal jobs in the sector.

"Commonly perceived as careers that lack security, the lack of awareness about the scope of the sector and the dearth of entrepreneurial spirit also hinders new entrants," said Indeed in a statement.

However, the age group of 31-35 exhibited a higher than average interest in this category of jobs, presumably having acquired the requisite knowledge and skills to overcome these hurdles.

Given the rapid rate at which Indian farmers are adapting to mechanization, the agriculture sector shows scope for promising growth, which experts believe is in line with the government’s ambitious goal of doubling farm income by 2022.

According to the recent Economic Survey 2017-18 by the Government of India, the agriculture sector is likely to grow at 2.1 percent in 2018. Multiple surveys have indicated that the agriculture sector is still the largest employer.

However, Indeed said that several Indian startups have taken to the trend of ‘clean labelling’, wherein they make use of wholly-natural substances in their products.

"Clean labelling companies in India such as RAW Pressery, Epigamia, Paperboat, Jus Divine, Antidote, and 24 Mantra, among others, are likely to seek talent to further their goal of bringing a wholesome lifestyle to their consumers," Indeed said.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said: “Today, the agriculture sector in India is a promising place to build a career, given the government’s efforts to enhance India’s production capabilities. Further, the shift in consumer behaviour towards healthy eating, and by extension, healthy living is driving the movement towards clean labelling; an area that requires agricultural expertise."