Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agri sector must grow at 4% or higher to boost economy: Amitabh Kant

Kant said it is achievable by digital farming and connected farm services which can increase farmers' income.

PTI

Agriculture sector must grow at 4 percent or higher in order to achieve GDP growth rate of 8-10 percent, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

This, he said, is achievable by digital farming and connected farm services which can increase farmers' income.

Citing a study, Kant said digital disruptions can impact 70 million farmers in 2020, adding USD 9 billion to their income.

"Agriculture and allied sector still accounts for 49 percent of India's workforce and 16 percent of country's GDP," he said at an event organised by ICAR.

As per a research, Artificial Intelligence in agriculture was valued at USD 432 million in 2016 and this would be around USD 2.6 billion by 2025, Kant pointed out. Agriculture tech startups have raised over USD 800 million in the last 5 years, he added.
