 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Agri ministry, IMD meeting every month to prepare contingency plan for El Nino impact: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

Meghna Mittal
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

IMD provides agro-meteorological advisory services including weather forecasts and crops for each district.

El Niño events are known to have significant impacts on the Indian monsoon. During an El Niño event, sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific rise, which can lead to changes in atmospheric circulation patterns in the region. (Source: AFP/File)

With the likely impact of El Nino on India’s monsoon and weather conditions this year, the ministry of agriculture and the Indian meteorological department are holding monthly meetings to prepare a contingency plan, IMD said.

“For the monsoon, forecasts will come in April and the end of May. The ministry of agriculture holds a meeting every month in which IMD also participates in respect of contingency plans to mitigate the El Nino impact. State governments will also be provided with forecasts to prepare in advance,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Moneycontrol in a panel discussion.

IMD provides agro-meteorological advisory services including weather forecasts and crops for each district. The information is used by states, the central government and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). There is scope to reach each farmer to utilise the information and minimise the losses, he said.

The warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is referred to as El Niño. Such a phenomenon could impact weather across the world, including the southwest monsoon in India. An El Niño could lead to drier conditions and cause a deficit in the monsoon.