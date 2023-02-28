Agri ministry, IMD meeting every month to prepare contingency plan for El Nino impact: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

With the likely impact of El Nino on India’s monsoon and weather conditions this year, the ministry of agriculture and the Indian meteorological department are holding monthly meetings to prepare a contingency plan, IMD said.

“For the monsoon, forecasts will come in April and the end of May. The ministry of agriculture holds a meeting every month in which IMD also participates in respect of contingency plans to mitigate the El Nino impact. State governments will also be provided with forecasts to prepare in advance,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Moneycontrol in a panel discussion.

IMD provides agro-meteorological advisory services including weather forecasts and crops for each district. The information is used by states, the central government and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). There is scope to reach each farmer to utilise the information and minimise the losses, he said.

The warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is referred to as El Niño. Such a phenomenon could impact weather across the world, including the southwest monsoon in India. An El Niño could lead to drier conditions and cause a deficit in the monsoon.

Centre's fiscal deficit widens to Rs 11.91 lakh crore in April-January, 67.8% of FY23 target Institute of Climate Change Studies Director DS Pai said keeping a watch on the IMD forecast, India needs to plan for one year of deficit monsoon. “Many other factors in addition to seasonal forecasts will have to be taken into account to plan agricultural activity,” he said. Former advisor to the agricultural ministry BL Meena said the government takes drought management meetings at the start of the monsoon. “Government should make a contingency plan, including distribution of seeds in time. Jun-Oct needs to be watched closely. High-yield varieties should be provided to farmers to reduce the impact of deficit monsoon,” he said. Agricultural expert Depinder Sharma said the farmers need frequent forecast sessions on temperature. “Farmers know that they have to irrigate to build up moisture. Ponds should be there to take care of the crisis. How do you prepare for the monsoon shortfall? Farmers wait for the right temperature and rainfall for sowing. We need preparation on the distribution of alternate crop seeds if needed,” Sharma said.

Meghna Mittal