you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agri exports dip 14.39% in April-July this fiscal: APEDA

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's agriculture exports dipped 14.39 per cent to $5.45 billion (about Rs 38,700 crore) in April-July this fiscal, according to APEDA data. Basmati and non-basmati rice exports dipped 9.26 per cent to $1.56 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal.

Similarly, non-basmati rice exports too contracted 38.3 per cent to $695 million.

The other categories which recorded negative growth include guar gum, groundnut, buffalo meat, sheep/goat meat, poultry and dairy products, processed fruits and vegetables, floriculture and seeds.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was established by the government.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 09:30 pm

