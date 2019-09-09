Agri exports dip 14.39% in April-July this fiscal: APEDA

The country's agriculture exports dipped 14.39 per cent to $5.45 billion (about Rs 38,700 crore) in April-July this fiscal, according to APEDA data. Basmati and non-basmati rice exports dipped 9.26 per cent to $1.56 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal.

Similarly, non-basmati rice exports too contracted 38.3 per cent to $695 million.

The other categories which recorded negative growth include guar gum, groundnut, buffalo meat, sheep/goat meat, poultry and dairy products, processed fruits and vegetables, floriculture and seeds.