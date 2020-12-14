PlusFinancial Times
Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against agriculture laws

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislations.

PTI
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:17 AM IST
Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at Delhi borders against the recently enacted farm laws

Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new agriculture laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points. Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, "Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border."

A large group of farmers on Sunday blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border.

As part of the nationwide protest,dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday.

In view of nationwide protest, the Delhi Police has enhanced security at city border points.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Economy #India
first published: Dec 14, 2020 09:32 am

