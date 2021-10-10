MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Aggressive marketing, timely roll out of FTAs to help exports touch $500 billion in FY22: Exporters

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a meeting with export promotion councils stated that the country's exports are growing at a healthy rate and now exporters can aim for USD 450-500 billion of outbound shipments during the next fiscal year.

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters

Aggressive marketing of products, timely implementation of free trade agreements that are under negotiations and affordable credit to MSME players would help in taking the country's merchandise exports to USD 500 billion in the next financial year, according to exporters.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a meeting with export promotion councils stated that the country's exports are growing at a healthy rate and now exporters can aim for USD 450-500 billion of outbound shipments during the next fiscal year.

Exporters also suggested exploiting the potential of e-commerce for inclusive exports and increasing its base by bringing new start ups, artisans, weavers in exports.

"The target of USD 450-500 billion for merchandise exports is quite pragmatic. Since the base of exports will now be sizable, we have no scope to be less than aggressive," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said.

He said that the sunrise sectors such as electronics, automobile and auto components, pharmaceuticals and chemicals should be the focus of exports.

Close

Related stories

Leading exporter of Mumbai and founder chairman of Technocraft Industries India Sharad Kumar Saraf said that achieving exports of USD 500 billion in 2022-23 is feasible as this fiscal the shipments would cross USD 400 billion.

"Exporters need to aggressively market their products. They also need to increase their production and for that the government should provide smooth approvals and clearances," Saraf said.

He added that timely permissions, and easing of land laws would help in expanding capacities and then increasing exports.

FIEO Vice-Chairman Khalid Khan said that India is negotiating free trade agreements with countries like the UAE, the UK and Australia and implementation of these pacts would help Indian exporters get easy and greater market access in these nations.

"Timely implementation of these pacts would help in boosting our exports," Khan said, adding there is also a need to review the existing FTA with the 10-nation ASEAN bloc.

He also asked for affordable and easy credit to MSME exporters.

Sharing similar views, Hand Tools Association President S C Ralhan said that the issue of availability of containers should be resolved and the government should intervene in controlling the increasing shipping freight rates.

"Small exporters are facing the heat of high rates. Working capital is also an issue for them. I suggest the government look into these matters immediately," Ralhan said.

Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (PLEXCONCIL) chairman Arvind Goenka said a target of USD 450-500 billion is achievable but the government must ensure smooth and barrier-free imports of raw materials and processing machinery.

Few FTAs like with the UAE and the UK should be implemented at the earliest, Goenka said.

Seafood Exporter and MD of Megaa Moda Yogesh Gupta too said that USD 500 billion exports during the next fiscal year is achievable as production is going to increase significantly and an improving economy across the globe will help the exports.

Exports during April-September 2021-22 have crossed USD 197 billion.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #FTA #India
first published: Oct 10, 2021 03:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.