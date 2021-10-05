Agenda for 2+2 dialogue to be discussed during top US official’s visit on September 6

Wendy Sherman, the second highest ranking foreign affairs official in the Biden administration, will be on a two-day tour to India. (Source: Reuters)

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman's visit on September 6 will be crucial in setting the agenda for the upcoming 2+2 talks later in November between the US and India, people aware of the matter said.

The second highest ranking foreign affairs official in the Biden administration will be on a two-day tour to India, of which government engagements will take up only one day.

However, that day will see talks on the budding defence partnership between the nations and the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan, the people said.

Sherman may also signal whether the US is willing to again discuss key pending issues such as tariff barriers, which have been in limbo since former US president Donald Trump demitted office. Sherman's visit comes a week after external affairs minister S. Jaishankar went to the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly and discuss, among other things, the upcoming 2+2 meeting.

The 2+2 meeting brings together defence and foreign ministers of both nations for an annual summit. Established to boost the India-US strategic partnership and promote synergy in their diplomatic and security efforts, the inaugural summit under this format took place in 2018.

Defence focus

Sources say that with 2020 marking the 15th anniversary of the inaugural US-India defence framework agreement, both sides are keen on building further on this front. With the two countries now also firmly within the Quadrilateral Securities Dialogue or Quad grouping of nations, defence is to be a major point of discussion, they added.

The previous summit had aimed to improve India's position in the global supply chain of major defence platforms. Both countries have inked the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) and stated their intention to fast-track projects under DTTI.

“The upcoming summit could see a fixed timeline and parameters being attached to the process. Sherman will discuss that. Our commitment to defence innovation is widely known now in the US, and India wants Washington DC to rope in more private American players,” a senior official said.

While India has already been designated as a ‘major defence partner’ of the US, Indian firms have struggled to get US defence orders in the face of competition from America's entrenched and sophisticated defence industry. The government has now asked companies to work with their US counterparts, sources said.

Trade relations

After significant friction during the previous administration, both sides are back at the drawing board on how to expand bilateral trade in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States Trade Representative Office has continued to push India to increasingly open its market and remove barriers to trade. But India had said talks should continue on the proposed bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), which had stalled after the Biden administration came to power.

“Even under President Trump, talks on the India-US FTA had remained rocky, but there had been a deadline and discussions on the designated issues had progressed along those lines. But now it is evident that the current US dispensation does not consider this deal to be one of their top priorities,” a senior commerce department official said.

The US has instead recently hinted that it wants to mend bridges with China, and end the devastating five-year trade war begun by Trump. Under such a scenario, Sherman will hint where India stands in Washington DC's priority list.

The increasing rift between the US and China had been in focus when in 2018, the Prime Minister’s Office had asked the commerce department to strategize how India can step in and manufacture more of the goods that China used to send to the US before trade barriers went up.

Sherman will also be speaking at the India Ideas Summit, organised by the US-India Business Council.