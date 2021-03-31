English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Watch how Telangana is progressing on SDGs focussed on water at Sustainability 100+. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Aegon Life Insurance launches 'Work from Anywhere' policy

This policy will allow these employees to work from anywhere in India.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST

Aegon Life Insurance has launched a 'Work from Anywhere (WFA)' policy effective April 1, 2021, making it the first insurer to formally adopt a human resource policy that allows employees to work from any location across the country.

The company has also launched the concept of core working hours to encourage managers and teams to plan e-meetings and conference calls at specific times during the day. This is to ensure that employees don't end up working for extended hours, and are able to have a healthy work-life balance.

Sunita Rath, Chief People Officer, Aegon Life "Needless to say, we will still have our office space to enable employees to meet, brainstorm, connect and collaborate."

Companies like Grant Thornton recently announced work-from-anywhere and unlimited leave policies for their staff.

The WFA policy allows work from home, or from any location within India, on an ongoing basis, irrespective of the location of work mentioned in the terms of employment.

Close

Related stories

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, companies across sectors are offering remote working options to their employees. With the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway, some firms are also adopting a hybrid model where employees would work from home on some days and come to the office a few days in a week.

At Aegon Life, the second Wednesday of every month has been designated as ‘No Meetings Day’, with no prescheduled calls and meetings. This will enable uninterrupted work and focus on projects.

There will also be a one-time reimbursement for setting up one’s home office. Further, necessary technology will be made available to all employees to enable a seamless and secure working environment.

Aegon Life said the company is also organising regular online wellness sessions to support the mental and emotional well-being of the employees.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #HR
first published: Mar 31, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.