Aegon Life Insurance launches 'Work from Anywhere' policy

Aegon Life Insurance has launched a 'Work from Anywhere (WFA)' policy effective April 1, 2021, making it the first insurer to formally adopt a human resource policy that allows employees to work from any location across the country.

The company has also launched the concept of core working hours to encourage managers and teams to plan e-meetings and conference calls at specific times during the day. This is to ensure that employees don't end up working for extended hours, and are able to have a healthy work-life balance.

Sunita Rath, Chief People Officer, Aegon Life "Needless to say, we will still have our office space to enable employees to meet, brainstorm, connect and collaborate."

Companies like Grant Thornton recently announced work-from-anywhere and unlimited leave policies for their staff.

The WFA policy allows work from home, or from any location within India, on an ongoing basis, irrespective of the location of work mentioned in the terms of employment.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, companies across sectors are offering remote working options to their employees. With the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway, some firms are also adopting a hybrid model where employees would work from home on some days and come to the office a few days in a week.

At Aegon Life, the second Wednesday of every month has been designated as ‘No Meetings Day’, with no prescheduled calls and meetings. This will enable uninterrupted work and focus on projects.

There will also be a one-time reimbursement for setting up one’s home office. Further, necessary technology will be made available to all employees to enable a seamless and secure working environment.

Aegon Life said the company is also organising regular online wellness sessions to support the mental and emotional well-being of the employees.